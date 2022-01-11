ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Music Documentaries Of 2021

By Benjamin H. Smith
 4 days ago
Photos: Disney+, Everett Collection ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

A new year has hatched from the chicken coop of time and people are already prepared for it to suck as much as the last one did. Amidst the insurrection anniversaries, environmental disasters, and ongoing COVID epidemic, however, there was one bright spot in 2021 that kept us going: music documentaries. The Golden Age of Music Documentaries showed no signs of slowing down, with riveting new series, awesome one-offs, and hybrids of the two which taught us important survival skills for these trying times, like, how to write a song in under a minute flat, how to produce a hit record, how to launder drug money through a record label and why you should never, ever, ever become addicted to cocaine. As we move forward into this new year, this 2022, let’s look back at some of the best music docs of 2021, and pray the next 12 months will bring us more excellent music docs and perhaps a little less strife.

10

'The Sparks Brothers'

Photo: Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Bridging the gap between weird ‘70s glam rock and weird ‘80s pop, Sparks have been led for over five decades by the Mael brothers; handsome singer Ron and creepy mustachioed keyboardist Russell. Directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver), one of many celebrity fans featured in the film, The Sparks Brothers is an exhaustive and touching family portrait of a band whose willingness to push boundaries has no limits nor end date.

9

'Tina'

Coming out at the height of her comeback, the 1986 autobiography I, Tina and its 1993 film adaptation What’s Love Got To Do WIth It spread the Tina Turner legend far and wide. However, hearing her tell it in the first person in last year’s HBO bio-doc is both more harrowing and more inspirational. Tina is a vivid reflection on hardship, abuse and ultimately survival, which cements her place at the top.

8

'Hip Hop Uncovered'

Premiering on FX last February, this 6-episode series exposed the street hustlers, drug dealers and gang bangers that inspired and enabled hip hop to spread from coast to coast. Sensationalistic and silly, informative and entertaining, Hip Hop Uncovered successfully blends true crime narratives with music history and is as addictive as any illegal substance.

7

'Jagged'

Alanis Morissette’s third album, Jagged Little Pill, was one of the defining albums of the 1990s, merging pop songcraft, grunge textures and lyrics which spoke of female rage and empowerment. Part of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, Jagged ably chronicles the album’s creation and its creators’ artistic evolution and personal growth.

6

'Bitchin’: The Sound And Fury Of Rick James'

Comedy sketches and sampling unintentionally reduced the legacy of trailblazing punk funkateer Rick James to a footnote. Sacha Jenkins’ Bitchin’: The Sound And Fury Of Rick James rights that wrong, revealing James’ incredible back story and giving him the respect he deserves without glossing over the more problematic aspects of his behavior.

5

'Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson'

One of several recent documentary series which explore the act of music making, Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson finds the hit-making artist-producer weaving his personal story into examinations of music technology, from drum machines to distortion pedals. Many have trod a similar ground but few have done it as well, thanks to the series’ inventive direction and its exuberant host.

Watch Watch The Sound on Apple TV+

4

'The Velvet Underground'

Directed by filmmaker Todd Haynes (Velvet Goldmine), The Velvet Underground is both an informative bio-doc and a love letter from a fan. Arty but intimate, factual and filled with drama, it successfully brings the influential proto-punk band back to life and evokes the legendary milieu which spawned them.

Watch The Velvet Underground on Apple TV+

3

'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry'

Esoteric and easily approachable, Billie Eilish is one of the most important artists of our time, able to tap into the dreams and fears of a generation who see themselves in her. As might be expected, that’s a lot of responsibility for a teenager to carry on her shoulders. Directed by noted documentarian R.J. Cutler, The World’s A Little Blurry follows Eilish from her first brush with fame through her ultimate commercial breakthrough, and is a remarkable document of a young artist coming of age in a complicated world.

Watch Billie Eilish The World's A Little Blurry on Apple TV+

2

'The Beatles: Get Back'

In the year 2021, now 2022, do we really need an 8-hour long Beatles documentary meticulously chronicling the creation of one of their (arguably) lesser albums? The ecstatic reception to Peter Jackson’s Get Back would suggest yes, yes we do. Assembled from over 60 hours of footage, the 3-part documentary offers the viewer a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a fly on the wall as one of the most important musical acts of all-time write and record a new album amidst difficult circumstances, ultimately humanizing the Beatles and dispelling the myths of their breakup.

Watch Get Back on Disney+

1

'Summer Of Soul'

Over the past 20 years, the music documentary format has helped shine a light on those forgotten artists and incidents whose impact overshadowed mere sales figures or mainstream exposure. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of hip hop band The Roots, Summer of Soul chronicles the Harlem Cultural Festival concert series of 1969, often referred to as “the Black Woodstock.” With revelatory performances, heartfelt interviews, and insightful commentary, the film is a Phoenix-like resurrection of a groundbreaking cultural event that should have never been left to languish in the popular memory.

Benjamin H. Smith is a New York based writer, producer and musician. Follow him on Twitter: @BHSmithNYC.

