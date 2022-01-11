ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Hosts Debate “Performative” President Joe Biden

By Abby Monteil
 5 days ago
As President Joe Biden prepares to speak in support of voting rights reform in Georgia today, The View‘s hosts debated whether his efforts signified proactive leadership or a performative “power grab.”

In Sunny Hostin‘s opinion, Biden’s Georgia visit was more performative than helpful. She pointed out how Georgia already played an important role in the 2020 presidential election thanks to LaTosha Brown and groups like Black Voters Matter’s efforts to turn out Black voters.

“Georgia did its job, and Black voters did their job,” she said. “It’s unconscionable in my view that it’s a year later, and we don’t have voter rights legislation in place to protect the ballot. It’s a year after Jan. 6, it’s a year after Republicans’ continued attack on our democracy.”

Hostin continued: “What we’re hearing over and over is [that] Joe Biden is just the president. He’s not in charge of the Senate, and he’s not in charge of the House. The limits of the presidency get mentioned all the time when Biden can’t get it done. But the power of the presidency is on full display when he gets a win, like with the infrastructure.”

Instead, she suggested that the President and Vice President should be putting pressure on Democratic politicians like Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and Mark Kelly, who have balked at supporting the Build Back Better bill and changes to the filibuster.

“I don’t think we should wait for justice, and I fully understand that there are a lot of voter rights groups that are not going to meet with Joe Biden in Georgia,” she said. “Because I really don’t think he should be there.”

While Sara Haines agreed that Biden’s energy could be better spent elsewhere, she disagreed with the notion that when Biden accomplishes something in office, he gets credit. “I would actually argue he doesn’t get credit ever, for anything,” Haines said.

She noted that although Democrats have control of the executive branch and Congress, “we don’t actually have the math to effectuate legislative change.” Instead, Haines suggested that voting rights activists skipping Biden’s speech should focus on connecting with voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

“We need to not only retain our seats, we need to get more,” she said. “This is not on Joe Biden, this is basic math in Congress.”

Guest host Ana Navarro added: “We’re focusing on the people who are going to be there, but let me tell you about the people are going to be there… He’s flying in with 16 members of the Congressional Black Caucus… He’s flying in with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus… It’s not just a Black issue, it’s a brown issue, it’s an American issue.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

