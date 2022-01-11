ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Star Wars Characters Most Likely to Cameo in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

By Meghan O'Keefe
 5 days ago
Photos: Disney ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

The Book of Boba Fett has only been on Disney+ for two weeks and already Star Wars fans have been treated to the return of two classic Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope characters and a fan favorite Wookie bounty hunter from the comic. The message is clear. The Book of Boba Fett is going to be weaving in characters from the original trilogy, Disney+ series, comic books, and beyond to tell its story. Between the show’s many Mandalorian connections and rumors that none other than Harrison Ford is due to make an appearance, we’re thinking that we’re going to see a lot more familiar faces on The Book of Boba Fett before its first season comes to an end. But who?

The Book of Boba Fett is the second live action Star Wars to hit Disney+ since the platform’s launch in 2019. The series, which was teased during the post-credits of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, follows the exploits of one of Star Wars’s most mysterious characters, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Boba Fett was first introduced in the Star Wars Holiday Special and later, officially, in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. After his death in the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi, he became a character of mythic legend. The prequels established he was the son of Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison), a bounty hunter who let his DNA be the bedrock of Kamino’s Clone Troopers in exchange for a son. The Mandalorian Season 2 finally confirmed that Fett survived the Sarlacc Pit, a moment we got to see in The Book of Boba Fett premiere.

As a character, Boba Fett has been associated with everyone from Din Djarin to Bossk. From Han Solo to Triple Zero, here are 12 characters we think might show up in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

Han Solo

Photo: Disney+

Who??: Han Solo is a human smuggler-turned-Rebellion leader played by Harrison Ford (and, uh, Alden Ehrenreich).

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Besides the fact that tabloids are reporting that Harrison Ford spent time on the show’s set (and will be de-aged like Mark Hamill was in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale), Boba Fett’s whole history with the Star Wars franchise is inextricably linked with Han Solo’s. It would be foolish to tell Fett’s story without talking about the bounty that almost claimed his life.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Because a tabloid said so! Seriously, can we trust a tabloid’s report? Especially when the Disney+ shows have managed to keep equally big secrets under lock and key. Furthermore, maybe The Book of Boba Fest should try to get Fett from out of Han Solo’s swaggering shadow.

Bossk

Who??: Bossk’wassak’Cradossk, aka Bossk, is a Trandoshan bounty hunter first introduced alongside Boba Fett in the Star Wars movies.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Bossk has been mentioned in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has appeared in The Clone Wars animated series, and teamed up with a 14-year-old Ezra Bridger in a junior Star Wars novel. It stands to reason that Dave Filoni and the other Lucasfilm powers that be are just waiting for the right moment to re-introduce Bossk to the live action Star Wars world. What better place than once again next to Boba Fett?

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: We honestly can’t think of a good enough reason except it might be too obvious.

Din Djarin

Who??: Din Djarin is a bounty hunter raised by Mandalorians played by Pedro Pascal.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: If Boba Fett is replaying his past via Bacta Tank sessions, it stands to reason that we’ll have to eventually see how he saw his interactions with the titular Mandalorian. You know, timelines synching up and all that jazz. (Plus: we could just see Mando from a distance. Pedro Pascal doesn’t even have to show up. His doubles can.)

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: It’s possible Disney+ might want some distance between The Mandalorian and the other show about a Mandalorian armor-wearing bounty hunter. Plus Pedro Pascal — if they do need him — is tied up with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian Season 3.

Grogu

Who??: Baby Yoda, duh.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Similar to the logic surrounding Din Djarin’s possible cameo on The Book of Boba Fett, we can’t imagine that Boba wouldn’t want to dream about the time he met Baby Yoda. If nothing else, it would be a good dream for the bounty hunter. And, uh, give Disney something cute to toss at the kiddos watching this show.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Isn’t he off with CGI Luke Skywalker? And wouldn’t Disney+ want to save its sweet green boy for The Mandalorian Season 3? Make that big eared cutie exclusive to that series?!?

Greef Karga

Who??: A member of the Bounty Hunters Guild and ally of Din Djarin played by Carl Weathers

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Not only were there early rumors that he’d appear on, er, Reddit, but Boba Fett used to be a bounty hunter. It follows that he’ll have meetings with someone from the Bounty Hunters Guild. Why not Greef Karga?

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Greef Karga is based on Nevarro, not Tatooine. What would he have to do with the events of The Book of Boba Fett?

Cobb Vanth

Who??: The Marshall of Mos Pelgo played by Timothy Olyphant

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: If The Book of Boba Fett is focused on the criminal underworld of Tatooine, it stands to reason that at some point we’ll have to deal with law enforcement on the desert planet. As far as we know, the only person who has shown any interest or aptitude in maintaining the peace on Tatooine is Cobb Vanth. Furthermore, Vanth briefly donned Boba Fett’s armor after buying it from the Jawas who sold it. Seems these two are headed for a reckoning.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: I feel like this one is a given? The only reason Olyphant wouldn’t show up is if the show runners are cruel or stupid. This is one crossover that feels all too inevitable.

Qi'ra

Who??: Han Solo’s childhood sweetheart-turned-head of the Crimson Dawn crime organization, played by Emilia Clarke.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: The end of Solo: A Star Wars Story teased that Qi’ra would be one of the most terrifying titans of underworld crime in the years leading up to the Rebellion. So what happened to her? Where’s her story? Where is she after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy? The Book of Boba Fett feels like a natural place to answer these questions. Plus, there’s the Han Solo quotient.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Qi’ra wasn’t exactly the breakout character from Solo. That would be Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. If Lucasfilm is still planning a Lando series, Qi’ra would make more sense for that project. Not to mention, Clarke has been tied up with another Disney+ project, Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Peli Motto

Who??: A Mos Eisley-based mechanic played by Amy Sedaris.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Because she’s Tatooine-based and she always seems to know everything happening on the desert planet.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Peli likes to keep out of trouble, so we’re not sure she’d want to find herself caught up in Fett’s world.

Doctor Aphra

Who??: A Marvel Comics fan favorite character, think a morally compromised Indiana Jones who hunts artifacts and sells them on the black market.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: We’ve already seen one character from Aphra’s comics pop up — Black Krrsantan — which makes her officially canon in the live action Star Wars universe. Aphra would be a fun, underworld-steeped edition to the story. (Oh, and she and Han Solo have a love interest in common.)

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: She would likely pull the focus from Fett. Besides, it’s more likely her droid sidekicks would pop up…

Triple Zero

Who??: A twisted and evil protocol droid from the comics who specializes in torture.

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: We already know that Boba is looking for a protocol droid. Triple Zero could fill that role well, if albeit, violently.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Sure, Boba is looking for a protocol droid, but would the show really want to give up Matt Berry’s current droid in the trade off?

BT-1

Who??: The sort of dark R2-D2 to Triple Zero’s evil C-3PO

Why We’ll See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: If Triple Zero picks up work in Jabba’s – er, we mean Boba’s Palace, BT-1 will be along for the ride.

Why We Won’t See Them in The Book of Boba Fett: Does Boba Fett really need an evil version of R2-D2? Huh?

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

