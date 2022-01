Simon Chowdhury, MD: This is the analysis we’re talking about, and this is looking at overall survival. I’ll be very interested in Neeraj’s opinion here. One of the things that always strikes me here is what the placebo arm is doing. We try to keep studies as broad as possible, but studies do have selection bias and the youngest, fittest patients. But we can see here that in men who are treated with ADT [androgen deprivation therapy] alone, and as Neeraj eloquently said, go on to have active therapies, the overall survival is 52 months. That isn’t lung cancer, but that’s less than 5 years. These are young, fit men whose normal life expectancy would’ve been significantly longer than that. With apalutamide, we can see the curves come apart early and stay apart. We can see a hazard ratio of 0.65.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO