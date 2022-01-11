A new year means new arrivals to Disney+, and next up for the streaming service is… Eternals!

Thats right, one of the most recent installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise is finally making its streaming debut on Disney+ this week. Eternals follows the story of a superhuman species of immortals that have been secretly living their respective lives on Earth for thousands of years. When an ancient evil arrives on the planet they call home, the Eternals must reunite to save themselves and the planet.

The film originally premiered in theaters back in November, 2021, and many had high hopes for the project considering its stacked cast and massive budget (nearing $200 million). Although the film did not receive the praise many had been expecting following its theatrical release, Eternals arrival to the streaming community may represent a “second wind” of sorts for one of Marvel’s biggest and most recent undertakings.

What time will Eternals be on Disney+ for free? Is Eternals on Netflix? Who is in the cast of Eternals? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME WILL ETERNALS BE ON DISNEY+ FOR FREE?

Eternals will become available free on Disney+ for active subscribers on January 12, 2022. Assuming Eternals follows after other new arrivals to Disney+, the film will be available for streaming at 3am ET or 12am PT.

IS ETERNALS ON NETFLIX?

Nope. Sadly, Eternals is not currently available on Netflix and likely will not be anytime soon. However, if you are looking to get your fix of Marvel, Netflix does currently have series such as Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Defenders, The Punisher and more available for active subscribers.

WHO IS THE CAST OF ETERNALS?

This film is packed with A-listers! The cast of Eternals includes stars such as Angelina Jolie, Harry Styles, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

WILL THERE BE A SECOND ETERNALS FILM?

Maybe… Maybe not. The first Eternals film definitely sets the stage for a second installment. However, a second movie has yet to receive the green light, and it is possible that it never will. If Eternals does not get a sequel, it will be one of the only Marvel films about a group of superheroes to ever be a one-off.