ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘The View’ Quarrels Over Household Gender Roles: “That’s Not My Job!”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxOHc_0dipn4tP00

In a household, which tasks should be left to the woman, and which should be delegated to a man? Should it even matter? The View made their opinions clear today, split down the middle on the topic. Whereas Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines seemed to be okay with either party completing the task, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were firmly planted in the idea that there are some tough duties that only a man should accomplish. Ladies don’t take the trash out! (Or do they?)

The topic was brought to the table thanks to a recent controversial tweet from Canadian politician Jon Reyes, who shared a photo of his wife shoveling the driveway. Paying tribute to her dedication, Reyes wrote, “Even after a 12 hour shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.”

But folks on Twitter were upset by the post, saying it wasn’t really a good look for Reyes. Shouldn’t he be shoveling the driveway instead, giving his poor wife some respite? Haines disagreed, arguing that folks should mind their own business and let kindness prevail.

“I was a little shocked. This is why we can’t have nice things. This is why we can’t say nice things! When I saw it, Max [Shifrin] showed it to me and said, ‘People are up-in-arms about this tweet,'” Haines said. “I was like, ‘Wait, am I missing the point? I don’t get it.’ It kind of hit me that in marriages, there’s a division of labor.”

Reyes’ wife Cynthia ultimately opened up an account on Twitter to defend herself, sharing: “All I wanted to do was shovel!”

“On the weekends, I’m the trashcan/recycling person, and Max is the breakfast guy,” Haines concluded. “So I guess I just didn’t understand all the pile on when he was commending her and frontline workers. I thought it was sweet.”

Navarro, ever the jokester, had a hilarious quip when Goldberg asked her what she thought when she first saw the tweet: “I thought, ‘Thank god I live in Florida!'”

But she had more thoughts on the matter, with an opinion differing from Haines’s.

“Everybody knows, I talk about it all the time, he gets mad when I say it: I’m married to a high maintenance Cuban man. But if he was tweeting from inside a heated house while I was shoveling snow? Let me tell you, girl, that shovel would be so far up his…” Navarro said, pausing for laughter, “…his nostril, that he’d need surgery to extricate it!”

But it was Hostin who had the strongest argument against the tweet, completely tearing into Reyes for disregarding his wife in such a public way.

“I didn’t think that was such a good look,” she said. “In my house, when things go bump in the night, I’m not trying to go downstairs to figure out the source of the noise. When there’s big, heavy, smelly trash bags? That’s really a job for Manny or Gabriel [Hostin]. I’m not really killing the bugs or carrying the trash. That’s not really my job. I didn’t really understand the dynamic at play there.”

As Hostin was finishing up her point, Goldberg interrupted to shut her down: “Right. Okay,” Goldberg said unenthusiastically. “So it’s delegated to men do this and women do that. Okay.”

“No!” Haines shouted back.

“We’ll talk about it eventually some other time,” Goldberg said, sending the show to commercial.

Cynthia Reyes had the final word on the subject, though — after a flurry of backlash towards her husband’s tweet, the poor woman logged onto Facebook to defend her right to shovel. After all, someone’s going to have to clear that snow from the driveway!

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11/10c.

Comments / 3

Related
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Slate

My Fiancé’s Ex Quit Her Job Because of COVID. Now She’s Just Mooching Off Us.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My fiancé and I have three homes between us: my town house, his late mother’s bungalow, and his condo. I moved in with him late last year. We rent out the town house and the bungalow, since the mortgages are paid off. After we were furloughed, rent has made up the majority of our income.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’

Pete Davidson considers Kim Kardashian ‘the most important relationship’ he’s ever had, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete Davidson, 28, is all in with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Roseanne Barr’s Daughter on Dealing With Mom’s Affair, Secret Daughter, and Racist Tweet

Growing up as the child of a celebrity can be a difficult act to manage. But being the daughter of Roseanne Barr seems to have been a challenge all its own. Jenny Pentland, Barr’s second child with her ex-husband Bill Pentland, describes her life as a comedy of errors, detailing in her searingly honest memoir This Will Be Funny Later what it was like to have her life strangely mirrored in her mother’s hit 1990s sitcom Roseanne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Roles#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Wife fuming after husband returns from massage parlour with an STI

A woman has claimed her husband returned home from a massage parlour having contracted an STI. Speaking to Canadian publication Richmond News the anonymous woman said she believed the parlour - which the publication did not name for legal reasons - may offer sexual services as well as traditional massages and while her husband didn’t pass his infection to her she had made him sleep on the floor just in case.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Decider.com

2K+
Followers
471
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy