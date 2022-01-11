Russell County adds three additional capital murder charges against Jeremy Williams in Kamarie Holland’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga, ( WRBL ) — As expected, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office has filed additional capital charges against the Columbus man accused of killing and raping five-year-old Kamarie Holland last month.

At a news conference two weeks ago, Sheriff Heath Taylor said that three additional capital charges would be filed against Williams. Those charges were filed Tuesday at the Russell County Jail where Williams is being held without bond.

The initial capital charged against Williams was because he was accused of killing a child under 14. The new capital charges of murder in the course of kidnapping, rape and sodomy. He was also charged with one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of producing child pornography.

The girl’s mother, Kristy Siple, has been charged with four counts of felony murder in her daughter’s death. They mirror the charges Williams is facing. She was also charged with human trafficking.

Unlike Williams, Siple is not facing the death penalty if convicted.

Williams and Siple had a prior relationship, Sheriff Heath Taylor has said. The nature of that relationship has not been disclosed.

The sheriff is limited in what he can say because of a gag order in the two cases. But he can talk about scheduling and process, not the facts or investigation.

Here’s what he could say:

“We filed new charges today against Mr. Williams for several additional capital murder warrants and some other warrants. He will go to court tomorrow at 11:30 and see the judge on those charges.”

Kamarie Holland was reported missing by her mother in Columbus on December 13th and found death later that day in Alabama. Williams was immediately a suspect and arrested.

News 3 reported last week that Williams is now suspect in the death of his 1-month-old daughter in January 2005. The girl was killed in North Pole, Alaska, where Williams and the baby’s mother lived while she was in the Air Force.

The Alaska investigation has been reopened since Williams was arrested in Alabama.

