Meta Platforms is the latest to revise its plans for an office return amid a surge in coronavirus cases, pushing its reopening back while adding a Covid-19 booster mandate. Facebook’s parent company is looking to bring employees back to the office on March 28, Reuters reported. The new return date is almost two months later than its previously planned return on Jan. 31, and the decision comes a month after the company offered an option for employees to defer returning to the office.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO