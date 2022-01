Memorial Hermann, the largest not-for-profit health system, will be building a new complex on its Pearland campus, located at 16100 South Freeway. To be called the Memorial Hermann Sports Park-Pearland, the new building is expected to break ground in either April or May of this year. It is estimated it will take around a year to complete, meaning it will be finished sometime in 2023, according to Noel Cardenas, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Pearland hospitals.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO