The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Is a Dirge, a Mirror, and an Echo, Echo, Echo

It’s finally time to go back to the desert. Goldenvoice announced Coachella will return for 2022, debuting its full lineup for April 15–17 and 22–24. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Ye (whom you may know as Kanye West) are set to headline the festival, which is back for the first time since 2019. Until recently, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were expected to headline, having been set to top the bill of the 2020 festival, which was canceled because of COVID-19, alongside Frank Ocean, who’s now scheduled to return in 2023. Scott was reportedly nixed from the lineup in the wake of his November Astroworld performance, at which a crowd crush left ten dead and numerous injured. Coachella would have marked his first performance since the event, which has given way to hundreds of millions of dollars in legal challenges. Consequence has reported that Rage requested to be taken off the 2022 lineup — and that, up until days before the announcement, the festival had been scrambling for a third headliner. On top of it all, the festival still hasn’t avoided COVID-19 concerns, with the current Omicron variant prompting a slew of postponed and canceled performances.
