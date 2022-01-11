ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

U.S. fuels humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

As we go about wishing one another a Happy New Year, I invite readers to consider the dire circumstances of the Yemeni people. It would be a happy new year for them if we could end the daily bombing they have received for 15 years from the Saudi government....

