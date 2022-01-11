U.S. fuels humanitarian crisis in Yemen

As we go about wishing one another a Happy New Year, I invite readers to consider the dire circumstances of the Yemeni people. It would be a happy new year for them if we could end the daily bombing they have received for 15 years from the Saudi government....
China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said it seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition being smuggled by a fishing ship from Iran likely bound for war-ravaged Yemen. U.S. Navy patrol ships discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel...
Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
The White House said Tuesday it will provide $308 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, as the country teeters toward a full-scale humanitarian crisis and economic collapse under the Taliban. In addition, the U.S. will send 1 million additional COVID-19 tests to the country, which has been in a...
Kabul [Afghanistan], January 9 (ANI): UK-based international NGO "Save the Children" has expressed grave concern over the humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan children and said the cold weather has greatly increased problems for the young in the country. Save the Children said that millions are hungry, out of school, displaced, and...
A majority Americans begin 2022 full of worry and dread. During President Biden’s first year in the White House, societal anxiety surged, including among voters who identify as independents and Democrats. In the newest Axios/Momentive year-end survey, 2021 saw a 50% increase in fear about what 2022 will bring among independents. Democrats weren’t much more sanguine. They began last year with refreshing optimism as their party took control of the White House and Congress, with only 19% of Democratic voters declaring themselves fearful about 2021. By year’s end, that number had surged to 45%.
Vicky Ford told MPs in the Commons that Afghanistan is facing the world’s ‘most severe food security crisis’. Afghanistan is facing a “serious and worsening humanitarian crisis”, a Foreign Office minister has said. Vicky Ford told MPs in the Commons that Afghanistan is facing the...
The United States announced Tuesday that it was giving more than $308 million in humanitarian aid to the Afghan people in an effort to support Afghans facing economic collapse under the new Taliban government. The White House said the administration will also send one million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses to...
U.S. military veterans and their families called on the Biden administration Thursday not to release frozen funds to Iran as part of nuclear negotiations until U.S. victims of terrorist attacks carried out by the Tehran regime or its proxies are compensated. More than 1,000 veterans and family members of those...
"It wouldn't be significant because of any of the results," former OFAC official Peter Kucik told Newsweek. "It would be significant because of the fact that it's fairly unprecedented to sanction a leader of the stature of Putin."
Three retired U.S. generals warned in a chilling column Friday that another coup attempt in America in 2024 could divide the military and plunge an unprepared nation into civil war. “With the country still as divided as ever, we must take steps to prepare for the worst,” wrote former Army...
