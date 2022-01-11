Pistons' Bol Bol: Out again Tuesday

Harrison Wind is the Denver Nuggets beat reporter for DNVR Nuggets. The University of Colorado alum grew up in Boulder and has covered the Nuggets for the last three seasons. You can hear him every weekday on the DNVR Nuggets podcast. Follow Harrison on Twitter - @HarrisonWind.
Detroit — The Bol Bol era with the Pistons ended before it even got started. Pistons fans were looking forward to Bol’s debut after the trade this week that brought the 7-foot-2 forward to Detroit from the Denver Nuggets. Not so fast. The Pistons rescinded the trade on...
Bol Bol is going back to the Denver Nuggets. The trade that would have sent the 7-foot-2 big man to the Detroit Pistons has been voided, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, after Bol failed his physical. Rodney McGruder will return to the Pistons, as will the Brooklyn Nets' 2022-second round pick.
12:39pm: The Pistons announced that the trade was rescinded because “medical clearance was not received for all players involved,” tweets James Edwards III of The Athletic. 11:13am: The Pistons have reneged on a trade that would have would have sent Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick to the...
In December, Russell Westbrook played his best basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, stepping up when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak decimated the team’s roster. But since the turn of the year, Westbrook’s form nosedived — particularly on the offensive end. The 2017 NBA MVP has been...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly “expected to avoid the tax” this season — as in the NBA’s luxury tax, which the Celtics would pay if the season ended today — according to recent reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. With the Celtics sitting just...
The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
Isiah Thomas is one of the most underrated legends that has ever played the game. There's no question that he is extremely overlooked for someone that managed to win two championships and was the face of the "Bad Boy" Pistons. Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas notably had a rivalry, but...
The Portland Trail Blazers have made their first move in wake of a surgery that could leave Damian Lillard sidelined for the season’s remainder. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers have hired Cleveland Cavaliers executive Andrae Patterson as the team’s new assistant general manager. Patterson spent...
