Oscars Will Have a Host in 2022

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry in countless ways, not only with the production of movies but also their release, as well as the ceremonies that honor cinematic accomplishments, though the Academy Awards in 2022 is making a change to its ceremony in an unexpected...

comicbook.com

arcamax.com

Tiffany Haddish wants to host the Oscars

Tiffany Haddish would love to host the Oscars. The 42-year-old actress has revealed that she'd relish the opportunity to host the star-studded ceremony one day. Tiffany told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars. Oh, I'm available in April."
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Oscars Will Again Have A Host; Glenn Weiss Returns As Director

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Oscars will have a host at this year’s ceremony after not having one for the past few years. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s press tour. It was not immediately...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Academy Asked Who Should Host The Oscars, Film Fans Made Insane Suggestions

After three years without one, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed this week that the next Oscars ceremony will return to having a host. Previously the last host for the Oscars was Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018 but the three events that took place since then have been without a guide, something that had only happened five times previously in the entire history of the event. So with the news out there that a host is happening, but who it might be still a mystery, The Academy decided to have some fun online and ask who fans wanted to see, the suggestions they got were as chaotic as they were genius.
MOVIES
#Awards Ceremony#Golden Globes#The Academy Awards#Abc
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN, BET, TCM

UPDATED with latest: Networks are marshaling to set programming this month in tribute of Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist who died last week at age 94. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will feature special programming this Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Needs to Sustain Its Diversity/Inclusion Progress

Activists have been trying for years to make Hollywood more inclusive. Recent evidence indicates success. At the April 25 Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won as director for “Nomadland,” the second woman to win and the eighth time in nine years that the director trophy was not given to a Caucasian male. For 2018 movies, three of the four acting winners were POC: Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King. The following year, Asians won in four Oscar categories, including best picture, with Korean-language “Parasite.” But will it last? One theory says progress is linear, that once we take a step forward, we will...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Denzel Washington ‘Wondered If Something Was Wrong’ With Chadwick Boseman’s Health Before His Death: It Was ‘Nobody’s Business’

Looking back with love. Denzel Washington reflected on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ahead of his death in 2020. Washington, 67, spoke highly about Boseman’s work ethic on the Oscar-winning film during an interview with Variety published on Thursday, January 6, noting that no one knew at the time that it would be the Black Panther star’s last project. However, there were some signs that the actor’s health wasn’t in peak condition.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Said Their Divorce Was Due to "Seismic Shifts"

The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY

