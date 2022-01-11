ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID VACCINES IN INDIA

mediamahima.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia on Monday reported 1.68 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19, a dip from the previous day figures due to lower...

www.mediamahima.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Media reports claiming India missed COVID-19 vaccination targets 'misleading': Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that media reports claiming that India has missed COVID-19 vaccination targets are misleading. In an official release, the ministry said, "In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture."It read, "In the fight against global pandemic COVID-19, India's national COVID-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate."The ministry informed that since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, India has administered over 90 per cent of 1st dose and 65 per cent of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens. In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

OMICRON VARIANT IN INDIA CASES INCREASES

India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths. Meanwhile, the country will start administering the booster vaccine dose against the virus to the health care workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from today. Stay with TOI for all updates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mansukh Mandviya congratulates healthcare workers at AIIMS Kalyani in WB as India surpasses 150 cr COVID vaccination mark

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): As India achieved the milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya visited AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal to congratulate and thank the healthcare workers for their contribution to this feat. Taking to Twitter, Mandviya...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

INDIA'S DEFENCE MINISTER IS COVID POSITIVE

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh said on Twitter. He requested everyone who recently came in contact with him to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

INDIA'S PRECAUTION DOSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate all the people who received their ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of the roll-out. More than 9 lakh ‘precaution doses’ were administered to the eligible age group on the first day, the Union health ministry said. “Overall 82 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, taking India's total vaccination coverage to 152.78 crores,” it added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

COVID INCREASES IN GUJARAT

On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 11,176 Covid cases, the highest in the past 248 days. The state crossed the 10K cases-mark after 245 and 11K cases after 246 days. This was a 11% spike in daily cases. After June 19 last year, the state for the first time recorded deaths of five active Covid patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

MUMBAI'S CASES DROP FOR FOURTH DAY

India reported 1,68,063 fresh Covid cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tuesday's Covid-19 numbers are less than the figure of 1,79,723 the previous day, the health ministry said. The latest toll has taken the number of total deaths to 4,84,213, while the tally of infections has reached 35.88 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

COVID-19 IN PUNJAB

Even as Punjab has noted a rise in the number of hospitalisations since the onset of the third wave of infection, the proportion of infected persons requiring care at health facilities is far less than the count of patients admitted in hospitals during the devastating second wave last year. As...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
mediamahima.com

INDIA BAGS ORDERS MISSILES FROM PHILIPPINES

India has finally bagged a $375 million (Rs 2,770 crore) deal to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, which has had several bitter tiffs with China over territorial claims in the South China Sea in recent months. The Philippines’ Department of National Defence has issued the “notice of...
INDIA
The Independent

Hong Kong suspends transit flights from 150 countries for a month amid coronavirus surge

Hong Kong authorities on Friday announced a month-long ban on transit flights from more than 150 countries and territories to contain the transmission of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Under the new notice, passengers who have stayed in these 150 places deemed “high risk” in the last 21 days will not be allowed into the city from 16 January to 15 February. The US and the UK are among the territories that are considered high risk.The ban comes as the city grapples to contain Covid-19 infections. Over 50 local infections have been reported in the community since the...
TRAFFIC
mediamahima.com

DEMENTIA CASES IN INDIA ARE INCREASING

The global dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050 and in India the cases will go up by 197%, says a research study. " In 2019, there were an estimated 57·4 million individuals living with dementia globally. We estimated that this number would increase to 83·2 million individuals in 2030, 116 million individuals in 2040, and 152·8 million individuals living with dementia in 2050," the study published in the "The LANCET Public Health" says about global dementia cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

