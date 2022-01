Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing its gates to consumers yet again, due to the recent surge of The COVID Omicron variant. The Hong Kong local government has begun rolling out stricter COVID preventative measures in response to Omicron; theme parks, flights and other services (both travel and leisure) are now once again being shut down to prevent the virus's rapid spread of infection. At the time of writing this, Hong Kong Disneyland will be closed from January 7th through January 20th, the nearly two-week stretch that health officials have advised for strategies of isolation and/or quarantining to be effective at slowing the spread of COVID.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO