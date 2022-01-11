MUMBAI'S CASES DROP FOR FOURTH DAY

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...

AFRICA ・ 1 DAY AGO