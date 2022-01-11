ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MUMBAI'S CASES DROP FOR FOURTH DAY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia reported 1,68,063 fresh Covid cases and 277 deaths in the last...

OMICRON VARIANT IN INDIA CASES INCREASES

India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths. Meanwhile, the country will start administering the booster vaccine dose against the virus to the health care workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from today. Stay with TOI for all updates.
INDIA'S PRECAUTION DOSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate all the people who received their ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of the roll-out. More than 9 lakh ‘precaution doses’ were administered to the eligible age group on the first day, the Union health ministry said. “Overall 82 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, taking India's total vaccination coverage to 152.78 crores,” it added.
Omi-gone? UK's Covid cases fall for seventh straight day with 129,587 infections in a 33% weekly drop - as map shows Omicron strain is already burning itself out

Daily Covid cases in the UK have fallen for a week straight and hospital admissions are plateauing, official data revealed today as an NHS leader admitted the health service is past the worst of the Omicron outbreak. There were 129,587 new positive tests across the country in the last 24...
South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
INDIA'S DEFENCE MINISTER IS COVID POSITIVE

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh said on Twitter. He requested everyone who recently came in contact with him to isolate...
BJP IS MOST LIKELY TO HAVE POWER IN UP

The BJP is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa while Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with AAP winning the most number of seats, the Times Now-Veto opinion poll predicted. According to the predictions for the poll-bound states, the SP is likely to emerge...
INDIAN SINGER LATA MANGESHKAR TESTED COVID POSITIVE

This morning we woke up to the news that the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19. Later we had spoken to Associate Professor Dr Pratit Samdani (who has been looking after her very well since the past 3 to 4 years) about Lataji's health.
COVID INCREASES IN GUJARAT

On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 11,176 Covid cases, the highest in the past 248 days. The state crossed the 10K cases-mark after 245 and 11K cases after 246 days. This was a 11% spike in daily cases. After June 19 last year, the state for the first time recorded deaths of five active Covid patients.
BULLS ARE ALLOWED IN JALLIKATTU

Amid the surging number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has okayed the conduct of jallikattu, one of the most crowded events during the Pongal festival, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) allowing only 300 bulls and 150 spectators. All the participants of the games should produce RT-PCR test negative reports taken 48 hours before the conduct of the game.
Discovering the Unexpected Wonder of Mumbai’s Coastal Wildlife

Bright pink flamingos saunter through shallows, some pausing to nibble algae and tiny invertebrates near the surface. The birds’ movement creates small ripples in the reflection of mustard-yellow apartment buildings rising behind them. In another image, shot at night, bioluminescent soft corals glow an otherworldly blue in the shadow of an urban skyline. For Mumbai-born photographer Sarang Naik, these shots capture “life just quietly going along” in and around a city of 20 million.
INDIA BAGS ORDERS MISSILES FROM PHILIPPINES

India has finally bagged a $375 million (Rs 2,770 crore) deal to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, which has had several bitter tiffs with China over territorial claims in the South China Sea in recent months. The Philippines’ Department of National Defence has issued the “notice of...
ACTOR AJAY DEVGN TAKES OFF TO KERALA

Ajay Devgn has taken off to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The actor left for the darshan, today. Devgn had been steadfastly abiding what it takes to go there for a pilgrimage. He hadn't spoken about it to many in his circle, but ETimes is now bringing you this breaking news FIRST and EXCLUSIVE.
UAE SHIP CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

India has called for the immediate release of seven Indian crew members on board a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel that was seized by Houthis off the port of Hodeidah in Yemen. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on...
