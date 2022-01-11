ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIAN SINGER LATA MANGESHKAR TESTED COVID POSITIVE

 4 days ago

This morning we woke up to the news that the legendary singer...

ACTOR SATHYARAJ TESTED COVID POSITIVE

Popular as 'Katappa' from the Baahubali franchise, actor Sathyaraj has recently been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. According to a few reports, the actor had isolated himself and was under home quarantine after getting infected with the virus. However, he had to be hospitalised after he started showing serious symptoms. His ardent fans and followers have been sharing wishes for him on social media platforms, praying for the actor's good health and a speedy recovery from COVID-19. On the professional front, Sathyaraj is presently working on the film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' with Suriya. Several B-town celebs have also been tested positive for the virus. The latest one to contract the virus is actress Esha Gupta. Confirming the news, the stunning diva took to her Instagram handle and issued an official statement. In her statement, the actress wrote, 'Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.' While staying all positive, the actress further urged everyone to keep their mask on as she added, 'I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.' Apart from Esha, singer Arijit Singh has also informed his fans that he and his wife have contracted the virus.
COVID VACCINES IN INDIA

India on Monday reported 1.68 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19, a dip from the previous day figures due to lower testing over the weekend. The country also reported 129 new deaths, although the overall toll rose by 277 due to the addition of deaths from earlier dates. This was the fourth consecutive day when the death toll was 120 or more.
Lata Mangeshkar
Dawson’s Creek screenwriter’s husband details late wife’s ‘terrifying deterioration’ due to long Covid

The husband of a screenwriter who died by suicide after suffering from long Covid has detailed the toll the illness had taken on her life.Heidi Ferrer, a writer for programmes such as Dawson's Creek and Wasteland, died on 26 May 2021 aged 50. An obituary published by Variety states that Ferrer “first contracted the virus in April 2020 and saw her health worsen”, and that “by May 2021, she was bedridden due to constant physical pain and suffered from severe neurological tremors, in addition to other symptoms”.Her husband, filmmaker Nick Güthe, further opened up about his wife’s illness in a...
Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
BIG BOSS NARRATOR TESTED COVID POSITIVE

The narrator of Bigg Boss — has tested positive for COVID-19. Vijay, who has been associated with Bigg Boss from 2010, confirms, “I tested positive recently, but I didn’t have any symptoms. I underwent a test because I was supposed to attend an award function.”. So, how...
ACTOR AJAY DEVGN TAKES OFF TO KERALA

Ajay Devgn has taken off to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The actor left for the darshan, today. Devgn had been steadfastly abiding what it takes to go there for a pilgrimage. He hadn't spoken about it to many in his circle, but ETimes is now bringing you this breaking news FIRST and EXCLUSIVE.
INDIA'S PRECAUTION DOSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate all the people who received their ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of the roll-out. More than 9 lakh ‘precaution doses’ were administered to the eligible age group on the first day, the Union health ministry said. “Overall 82 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, taking India's total vaccination coverage to 152.78 crores,” it added.
AMID LEAKED INTIMATE PICS

Ever since her name popped out in the multi-crore extortion racket involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been the talk of the town. From getting interrogated multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate to her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh, Jacqueline has been dealing with many issues currently. Amid all these, Jacqueline got trolled as a throwback video of hers went viral on social media where she was seen posing for the shutterbugs in a red satin dress.
OMICRON VARIANT IN INDIA CASES INCREASES

India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths. Meanwhile, the country will start administering the booster vaccine dose against the virus to the health care workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from today. Stay with TOI for all updates.
MUMBAI'S CASES DROP FOR FOURTH DAY

India reported 1,68,063 fresh Covid cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tuesday's Covid-19 numbers are less than the figure of 1,79,723 the previous day, the health ministry said. The latest toll has taken the number of total deaths to 4,84,213, while the tally of infections has reached 35.88 million.
‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
ACUTE PAIN IN LEGS IN BENGALURU

Most people contracting Covid-19 now are reporting lesser-known symptoms such as acute pain in the leg and an itchy throat for two days after being infected. Bengaluru has reported 9,020 cases over the past 24 hours and more than 85% of them are in home isolation. These patients have been complaining of acute pain in the leg to BBMP’s home isolation squad that calls them to keep track of their condition.
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends

After Virat Kohli's sudden resignation the spotlight turned to his likely successor as India Test captain on Sunday, with white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul favourites to take over the high-pressure job. Kohli, 33, shocked the cricket-crazy nation on Saturday by stepping down following the team's 2-1 series loss in South Africa. The superstar batsman walks away as India's most successful Test leader, with 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 Tests as captain. "At the moment Rohit and Rahul are the only two names that come to mind" to succeed him, a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP on condition of anonymity.
