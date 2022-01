From salads and sushi to donuts and cinnamon rolls, there are many amazing vegan dishes to try this month. From Chipotle’s vegan chorizo and KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken to Cold Stone Creamery’s Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert, we are LOVING all of the new plant-based launches this month! In case you missed it, the nonprofit organization Veganuary hosts a 31-day challenge to encourage people to try a vegan diet for January and beyond. Many restaurants and businesses support the movement by rolling out vegan dishes and products—including these spots in the Windy City! Are you ready to try these limited-edition vegan items in Chicago this Veganuary? We know we are!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO