HFC’s Black Male and QUEENS Focus Group (BMQFG) will host a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) virtual tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from noon to 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. For HFC students, these universities provide wonderful options to transfer after you complete your HFC degree. All HFC students are invited, and will be eligible to transfer to these HBCUs if you meet their academic admissions criteria.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO