SCOT MORRISSEY: Tears flow freely among life-long UGA fans

Scot Morrissey with his sons at a University of Georgia football game.

It happened ... it really happened! The Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship!

I have been a die-hard fan of the Bulldogs for more than a decade and bleed Red and Black. Both of my boys graduated from UGA, and for more than a decade my family went to every tailgate, every game and screamed at the field with our entire beings. Our emotions rode the wave from the highest pinnacles to the lowest lows, from being 2 yards and 2 seconds away from winning it all, our perennial hopes only to be dashed in the 11th hour ... again.

Incredible seasons that any other team in any other conference would be thrilled with. But not for Bulldog nation. Nothing short of winning the National Championship would suffice.

I was thrilled early this morning to receive a barrage of calls and spending time texting with my boys and a multitude of other Bulldog faithful.

The gravity of moment in this for me was experiencing this win through the eyes of my neighbor. He was there in 1980 for that first Bulldog National Championship. His parents took him to every Georgia football game possible when he was a kid. For 70 years, he has been a diehard, solid-to-the-core, fervent Bulldog.

This morning, I watched 41 years of heartache and a 514-game journey deliver him to life’s promised land ... the Bulldogs beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

When Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass late in the game, euphoria and pandemonium broke out in our little neighborhood gathering. We screamed and jumped up and down, just as did all of Bulldog nation in Georgia and scattered throughout the land.

It really is happening, we thought, staring unbelievingly at the TV screen. We are going to win the National Championship!

At that moment, my neighbor let out all of the pent-up feelings of 41 years, proclaiming at last victory was in hand. Emotions overcame him, and in turn, the gathering. We all rotated around him in joy, and in turn around the long-suffering need for the Bulldogs to finally capture the National Championship by beating our archrivals the Crimson Tide.

After a moment of pure happiness, my neighbor sat down, tears freely flowing on the faces of those around him, and he quietly said, “We did it. The Georgia Bulldogs are the National Champions. Go Dawgs!”