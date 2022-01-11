ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Janet Jackson Chose Music Over Law

By Princess Gabbara
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's impossible to imagine the music industry without Janet Jackson! I mean, think about it. Could you even imagine putting together a party-themed playlist without classic hits like, "Rhythm Nation," "That's the Way Love Goes," "All For You," and "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" Thought so. In a new...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 6

Related
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Robin Givhan
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson, 55, Looks Just As She Did In The 90’s In Ultra Glam ‘Allure’ Photo Shoot

In a new photo shoot for ‘Allure’ magazine, Janet Jackson is absolutely glowing as she poses in various fierce ensembles. For years, Janet Jackson has wowed the public with her incredible music and iconic fashion. While promoting her upcoming documentary, Janet, the legendary singer appeared on the cover of Allure magazine, for an issue first shared on Jan. 11. Janet looks completely ageless for the shoot. On the cover, she is decked out in a puffer jacket with her glowing skin on full display. Her hair is pulled back into a tight, braided updo, and she looks absolutely flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Paris Jackson Teases a 'New Sound' with Her Music: 'It's a Surprise'

It's just two days before 2022, but Paris Jackson isn't about to make resolutions. "I just take everything a day at a time, simple as that," she told PEOPLE when asked about her New Year's plans and traditions. On Wednesday, Jackson's plans included attending the grand opening of Carversteak at...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Paris Jackson Eyes Potential Janet Jackson Collaboration: “I’m Not Opposed To It”

Paris Jackson is getting candid. For, the multi-talented entertainer has just revealed that she is open to a collaboration with her aunt, Janet Jackson. Paris recently appeared on Access to talk about her new movie ‘Sex Appeal.’ She was asked by host Mario Lopez if she would be open to collaborating with her aunt and she said:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Grammy Awards#College#Washington Post
hotnewhiphop.com

Paris Jackson Reveals If She's Open To Collaborating With Aunt Janet Jackson

For many who have been fans of the Jackson family for decades, seeing Michael Jackson's children forge ahead with their lives as adults can seem strange. Not because it isn't normal, but because it seemed as if it was just yesterday when the late icon was hiding his kids from the world. Now, Paris, Prince, and Blanket are working on their prospective interests and careers, and recently, Jackson's only daughter caught up with Access to chat about her new movie, Sex Appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Jan. 28th Date Announced for Janet Jackson Documentary

NASHVILLE, TN — A premiere date was announced Saturday for the two-night, four hour documentary on Janet Jackson. A&E and Lifetime jointly announced that the documentary would debut Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. CT with the first two hours airing. A new, extended trailer was also released Saturday on various social media projects. “It’s just something that needs to be done,” Jackson said about the project in the three-plus minute clip.
NASHVILLE, TN
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Janet Jackson Reflects on Stardom and Scrutiny in New Doc

Janet Jackson promises to show “a side that no one’s ever seen” in a new extended trailer for “Janet Jackson,” a two-night documentary event from Lifetime and A&E. The spot kicks off with familiar faces reflecting on Jackson’s legacy: Regina King describes her as “a blueprint,” and Samuel L. Jackson identifies her as “the greatest showwoman.” But the “All For You” singer wasn’t always sure she was destined for stardom. “There were times when I just didn’t understand where I fit in,” she says of growing up with her brothers, The Jackson 5.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Vulture

Janet Jackson Tells Her Life Story in New Documentary Trailer

Living legend Janet Jackson is opening up about her life and career in a new two-part documentary premiering on Lifetime later this month. The trailer dropped on Twitter on New Year’s Day, and it spotlights Jackson’s huge influence on pop culture, featuring appearances from everyone from Samuel L. Jackson and Janelle Monáe to Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott. The release date for the first part of the documentary coincides with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s self-titled debut album. Jackson, who is famously private, reveals in the trailer that the documentary “is just something that needs to be done.” The trailer promises an in-depth exploration into Jackson’s career beginnings, motherhood, rise to worldwide fame, and relationship to her family including her brother Michael Jackson. The allegations against her brother, Jackson says in the trailer, made her feel “guilty by association.” Janet was directed by Ben Hirsch and will premiere January 28.
MOVIES
Collider

Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer Reveals Release Date for Two-Night Event

The newly released extended trailer for Janet Jackson’s highly anticipated documentary, JANET, is here and it swiftly reminds viewers that the iconic musician is in ‘Control’. The documentary, which was announced early last year, but has been five years in the making, provides a closer and more intimate look at the singer’s life, career, and everything in between. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long as the first part of the two-night event will debut on January 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET, on Lifetime and A&E.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Janet Jackson Isn't Afraid of Getting a "Little Bit of Zhuzh" or Aging Gracefully

Janet Jackson graced the cover of Allure's February issue and opened up about everything from not wanting to be a pop star to how her personal style has evolved, and what it's like aging in the public eye. Jackson has been the center of some unfair scrutiny over the years (most famously that 2004 Super Bowl incident), but as she's gotten older, she feels no pressure to look or act in any way other than what feels authentic to her. "I'm very fortunate to have a very loyal and loving fan base," Jackson said in the interview. "And I think they will always accept me for who I am."
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

What to Expect from Janet Jackson's Documentary

On January 28th, the highly anticipated documentary Janet will premiere on A&E and Lifetime. Fans are anxiously waiting for Jackson to identify essential subjects throughout her life. The trailer includes Janet's childhood years to her most recent events surrounding her life. Various celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, and...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Janet Jackson Sharing How Much Work She Put Into Accepting Her Body Will Make You Even Angrier About 2004

Over the course of Janet Jackson’s storied and at times overly scrutinized career, she’s gone through a metamorphosis. But the transformation she went through wasn’t easy by any means. It took time, care, and reclaiming control over her body and owning her narrative in the public eye to get to a place of acceptance. In a new profile, Jackson recalls her transformation between her albums Control and Janet and how she learned to love her body.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Janet Jackson's Emotional Birthday Message for 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Has Us in Tears

Janet Jackson keeps her son Eissa completely out of the press, but she never forgets to send him sweet birthday wishes on her Instagram page. This year, he turns five years old and mom is feeling quite emotional about his big day. Instead of a photo of her son, she put up a graphic with emojis of hearts, balloons and kissing faces along with a message that shows how much she cares about Eissa — the feelings are jumping through the screen. Jackson wrote, “You’re growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy