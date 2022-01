Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more If the rumors are true, Taco Bell is going to resurrect a popular item from its menu that the fast food chain killed off back last fall. Via Instagram, a popular food blogger is reporting that the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is returning in either April or May of 2022. News that's prompted a cavalcade of stories and posts all following up on the tip, heralding the return of what had been one of the chain's most popular menu items. If it's true? This will no doubt juice the...

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO