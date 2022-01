St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lee broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis in May of 2020, and video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building.

