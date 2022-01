Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest has surfaced online with its potential episode order for the second season of the anime! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is now in high gear as many of the new releases for the schedule have premiered their first episodes. One major return leading the charge for many is the second season of Arifureta, which is surprising considering the divisive response over the anime's first season among fans when it aired back in 2019. But by the end of its run, fans were curious to see what would be coming next in the new season.

