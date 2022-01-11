Hot yoga and pizza help combat arctic temperatures

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold temperatures have been hanging over for nearly a week now.

But some local businesses are sweating it out, in a good way.

The weather has been uncomfortably cold for several days. But that doesn’t stop some local jobs from cranking up the heat for business.

“Our hottest studio class is the hot 26×2 and that’s 105 degrees,” said Michelle Casey, Co-owner, Salt Barre.





A studio class of 105 degrees is hot, but it could be hotter.

“Love being in front of the fire, our oven is 530 degrees so it’s nice to be in front of there. We fight over the oven basically,” said Missy Henry, General Manager Blaze Pizza. “Usually goes between 70 and 75 so it’s not too bad. It’s a good temperature to work in. “

Casey says that they regulate the humidity in the yoga studio to help keep customers healthy and safe.

“Increasing the humidity creates a health hazard. So you want to make sure you have a healthy balance of heat and humidity to allow your body to adapt,” Casey said.

They both say that they love their jobs no matter the cold outside or the heat indoors.

“Although it’s 105 degrees it’s continually circulating, so it’s not stifling hot. It’s a beautiful warm and relaxing heat, ” said Casey.

Heat that has been hard to find recently. But that’s not all bad news for everyone.

“I love the wintertime, I love being in this area because we get all four seasons. I definitely like it,” Henry expressed.

With Tuesday’s highs in the upper teens, it was the coldest day of the season so far, but there is still a long time to go.

