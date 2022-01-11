ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Hot yoga and pizza help combat arctic temperatures

By Thomas Battle
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coe0B_0diphh6n00

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold temperatures have been hanging over for nearly a week now.

But some local businesses are sweating it out, in a good way.

The weather has been uncomfortably cold for several days. But that doesn’t stop some local jobs from cranking up the heat for business.

“Our hottest studio class is the hot 26×2 and that’s 105 degrees,” said Michelle Casey, Co-owner, Salt Barre.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rl0ea_0diphh6n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qdka_0diphh6n00

A studio class of 105 degrees is hot, but it could be hotter.

“Love being in front of the fire, our oven is 530 degrees so it’s nice to be in front of there. We fight over the oven basically,” said Missy Henry, General Manager Blaze Pizza. “Usually goes between 70 and 75 so it’s not too bad. It’s a good temperature to work in. “

Casey says that they regulate the humidity in the yoga studio to help keep customers healthy and safe.

“Increasing the humidity creates a health hazard. So you want to make sure you have a healthy balance of heat and humidity to allow your body to adapt,” Casey said.

The cold bite of Arctic air bringing a wind chill through NEPA

They both say that they love their jobs no matter the cold outside or the heat indoors.

“Although it’s 105 degrees it’s continually circulating, so it’s not stifling hot. It’s a beautiful warm and relaxing heat, ” said Casey.

Heat that has been hard to find recently. But that’s not all bad news for everyone.

“I love the wintertime, I love being in this area because we get all four seasons. I definitely like it,” Henry expressed.

With Tuesday’s highs in the upper teens, it was the coldest day of the season so far, but there is still a long time to go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Scranton’s Shiverfest braved cold temperatures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event for those tough enough to take to the river braved some of the coldest temperatures ever for the event. Lackawanna River conservation association held its annual Shiverfest Saturday. Kayakers launched at noon for the three-mile trek. They started at the Parker Street landing and ended at Sweeney’s Beach. Even […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Winter weather means business boom for resorts in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Families are packing up and making their way to the Poconos as many schools are closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Great Wolf Lodge has lots of guests checking in ready to start their holiday weekend. We spoke with lodge officials and another resort about if […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Comfort from the cold in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With these dangerously cold temperatures, efforts are underway to help people who need them now more than ever. A blue light shines on Wilkes-Barre Public Square. It’s a warning sign of sorts for those experiencing homelessness but it’s also a beacon of hope. “We’re still continuing to try to do outreach […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Protecting local farm animals from the extreme cold

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just people trying to stay safe from the arctic blast. Farms in our area are taking action to keep their livestock unharmed from the bitter cold. More than 60 cows are sheltered inside the lands at hillside farms dairy barn in Kingston Township. Staff members are protecting the […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittston, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittston, PA
Pittston, PA
Lifestyle
WBRE

Local pizza shops swamped with takeout, delivery orders

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold weather topped with the pandemic has local pizza shops swamped with takeout and delivery orders. The combination made for a busy Friday night at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria on William Street in Pittston. The shop relocated here last November during the pandemic. The owner tells us the phone has been ringing […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

PA Live! wins in the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Our very own Chris Bohinski, host of PA LIVE wins the People’s Choice Award for the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition, two years in a row. The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg with the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition. Bohinski competed once again in this […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Pet Palooza took off at Lehighton Country Junction

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The world’s largest general store held a Pet Palooza Saturday afternoon. The event at Country Junction in Lehighton included a puppy pageant and a reptile exhibit. Customers got the chance to pet exotic animals like a snake and an alligator named Caesar. Christina’s reptile and animal sanctuary was part of the […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Arctic#Hot Yoga#Nepa
WBRE

NASA: 2021 continues Global Warming trend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — NASA and NOAA released their latest global temperature update for 2021 and what this means for the future. If you thought summer 2021 was hotter than ever before, you would be correct as for many it was. Locations around the world, including right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania tied or […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
WBRE

Water main break shut down road in Dickson City for hours

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main in Lackawanna County that broke in the bitter cold fixed as of Saturday afternoon. The Pennsylvania American Water main ruptured Friday night after 11 o’clock in Dickson City sending water spewing along Route 6. Crews traced the problem to a 12 inch main along Route 6 and […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: Roots of Tomato

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Growers say it is all about the soil in an area from Tunkhannock, Wyoming County to Shickshinny, Luzerne County, with the Pittston Area being ideal. “Valentine Delia really loves his Pittston tomatoes. He says they’re the best in the world. And he ought to know because he’s tasted them all,” […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Carbondale teen missing found safe

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  17-year-old Cora Wylie found. Wylie was reported missing by her father Wednesday evening. She found Saturday and is now home safely with her father.
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy