KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville, a soccer team in the city, announced their first head coach in club history on Thursday evening. Mark McKeever will lead the team and he's coming off a lot of success in the USL League 2 last season. He won the USL League 2 Regular Season Championship, Postseason National Championship and Coach of the Year award as the head coach of the Des Moines Menace. In 2019, he also won the regular-season championship with Des Moines.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO