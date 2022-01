Odds: Calgary (-110) Ottawa (-110) O/U: 6. Calgary is back home at the Saddledome after what can only be described as an eye opening road trip through the Eastern Conference. The Flames went East for four games and after a nice, easy stop in Chicago, they got a slap in the face the rest of the way. The Flames dropped three straight to Florida, Tampa and Carolina, all while being outscored 16-6. What was being billed as a trip to see where the Flames stood in the upper echelon of NHL teams, turned out to be quite a downer. The Flames found out they can be good in the Western Conference, but there’s a LONG way to go if they have any chance of competing with the NHL’s better teams.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO