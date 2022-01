New COVID-19 testing site opens in Osceola County

COVID-19 testing The Osceola County Health Department said it’s seeing fraudulent COVID-19 test sites popping up across the county. (WFTV.com News Staff)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A COVID-19 testing site is now open in Osceola County.

A testing site at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos, located at 1130 Simmons Road, Kissimmee, is offering community testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials said no registration is required. The testing is done in a drive-thru manner.

Officials said additional testing sites will start next week. Click here for updated information.

©2022 Cox Media Group