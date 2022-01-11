Maryland Comptroller’s Office tells residents to look out for IRS Letter

MARYLAND, ( WDVM ) — Tax season is almost here and many families are preparing their documents for tax experts to review, but Comptroller Peter Franchot is reminding Marylanders who received monthly advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments last year to keep their eyes open for IRS letter 6419.

The Internal Revenue Service is issuing an essential warning to assist taxpayers in properly reporting their advance payments and claiming the remaining half of the CTC on their federal return.

State leaders say, residents who use the figures in the IRS letter can help residents in filing their returns promptly and avoiding processing delays that affect refund payouts.

According to the Maryland Comptroller’s Office of Communications:

The letter 6419 is the official IRS document that has details needed to report the advanced CTC payments. This letter will show:

The total aggregate amount of advance CTC payments received in 2021. This information will be used on IRS schedule 8812, lines 14f or 15e, as applicable.

The number of qualifying children taken into account in determining the advanced CTC.

