Kristaps Porzingis was on the basketball court Saturday night for the first time in 2022, and he gave fans of the Dallas Mavericks a quick taste of what they’ve missed. Porzingis poured in seven of his 19 points less than four minutes into the game and the Mavs cruised to a pedestrian-like 108-92 victory over the Orlando Magic. It was the Mavs’ eighth win in their last nine games as they improved to 24-19 going into Monday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO