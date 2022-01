Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map is a lush island with waterfalls, a lagoon, and even a massive volcano, so it's easy to get distracted by all the beautiful scenery, but it's important to know where to drop to get decent loot. Here we list some of the best locations to land on Caldera, which can depend on your preferred playlist, whether you're going for high kills, or just looking for somewhere quiet to get started.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO