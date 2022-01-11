ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founding Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo Mourns the Death of His Mother

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drummer Dave Lombardo is currently mourning the death of his mother, Nicelia Lombardo. Dave is the co-founding Slayer ex-member who now sits behind the drum kit for the Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies and several other rock and metal bands. As shared by the veteran musician this week, Nicelia...

loudwire.com

