Soybean is one of the most important crops cultivated around the world, and it is the principal grain legume grown in the United States. It is valued because it has a high-protein content – about 38 percent. And that high-protein content makes soybeans important for both human and animal nutrition. A research team at Auburn University is looking at ways to use orange peels to improve the growth and yield of soybeans.

