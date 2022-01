It's New Year's Resolutions time. Traditionally, I get focused on my weight and waistline and embrace a "New Year, New Me" plan that involves diet and exercise. This has caused me to lose and gain the same 10-15lbs every year for over a decade. As the old saying goes, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and hoping for a different result. I'm done with the insanity. This year I want to exercise something that can make an enduring change for my community and me. I'm going to exercise my faith.

MARION, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO