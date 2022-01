The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in their wild-card playoff matchup on Saturday night but one of the more controversial plays came in the second quarter. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredible touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to help put the team up two touchdowns before halftime. Burrow scrambled to his right and threw across his body to connect with Boyd in the end zone. After the extra point, Cincinnati was up 20-6.

