ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars Announce Ceremony Will Have a Host This Year

By Paige Gawley‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscars will have a host in 2022. Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel most recently hosted the...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

SNL Announces First Host and Musical Guest of 2022

After taking a month off for the holidays, Saturday Night Live is planning to return to NBC for its first episode of 2022. The winter premiere is set to take place on January 15th, and the long-running sketch comedy series has just revealed who will be serving as the host and musical guest in its comeback episode. On Thursday, SNL announced that West Side Story star and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will be hosting the episode, with Roddy Rich serving as the musical guest.
TV & VIDEOS
Bay News 9

Oscars will again have a host; show director named

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — For the first time since 2018, this year's Academy Awards ceremony will have a host. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, broke the news Tuesday during the Television Critics Association's press tour, telling reporters, "You heard it here first." What You Need...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Philadelphia

Oscars Will Have a Host Again for the First Time Since 2018

The Academy Awards are returning to tradition. The 94th Oscars on March 27 will have a host after three years when the ceremony proceeded without a master of ceremonies, an ABC executive said Tuesday. Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, confirmed the decision during the winter...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Will Packer
Person
Kevin Hart
ktbb.com

The next Oscars will have a host, ABC Entertainment president reveals

The Oscars podium has remained empty since Jimmy Kimmel left the stage in 2018, but for this year's 94th annual Academy Awards, a host will emcee the evening once again. "You heard it here first," said Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, at the virtual Television Critics Association press confab on Tuesday.
MOVIES
morningbrew.com

After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven’t nailed down who will do it, though. “It might be me,” Erwich joked.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The 94th Oscars#Abc
Popculture

Oscars 2022 Will Have a Host, and Movie Fans Have Plenty of Ideas

ABC confirmed the 2022 Oscars will have a host, sparking plenty of suggestions among film loves on Twitter. The network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have not named a host, but Glen Weiss was hired to direct again and Will Packer was previously named producer. This will mark the first time the Oscars will have a master of ceremonies since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy