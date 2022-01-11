ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

By JIMMY GOLEN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- The Boston Bruins on Tuesday signed Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery. General manager Don Sweeney said Rask will back up Linus Ullmark for Wednesday night's game against the rival...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Don Sweeney
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

‘Electricity’ And ‘Buzz’ Around Boston Bruins For Tuukka Rask Return

BOSTON – It’s been a long time in the making but Boston Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask will make his first start this season on Thursday night at TD Garden after signing a one-year, $1 million deal this week. As a warm-up, Boston Bruins fans at TD Garden were chanting “We Want Tuukka!” during the third period of Wednesday night’s 5-1 blowout win over the Canadiens.
NHL
Boston Globe

With Tuukka Rask back, Bruins have an embarrassment of riches in goal

Tuukka Rask is back toeing the thin red line painted across the front of the Boston net, and that can mean only good things for the Bruins. In fact, based on their recent history, it should portend only better things, because the Bruins are now a sizzling 7-1-0 in their last eight games. They added to their recent success with Rask’s 25-save effort Thursday night at the Garden, a 3-2 win over the Flyers in his season debut.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Ahl
Daily Herald

Hall's OT goal lifts red-hot Bruins over Predators, 4-3

BOSTON -- Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak's shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday. Pastrnak took a shot from the right circle and the puck slipped behind Saros, where Hall poked it...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Named To 2022 NHL All-Star Team; Brad Marchand Not Selected

BOSTON (CBS) — The Captain of the B’s is heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced on Thursday that Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team. It is the third time Bergeron has been named to an NHL All-Star team. He was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old in his second season serving as the Bruins captain. Bergeron has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with a plus-eight rating in 32 games this year. He is fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Winger Brad Marchand, who is a top-10 scorer in the NHL this season and had a hat trick on Wednesday, was not named an All-Star. Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Man In vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/Vote. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen’s First Career Tally

BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice. The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net. The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
NHL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
141K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy