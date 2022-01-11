ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Is the First Trans Actor To Win a Golden Globe

Cover picture for the articleWhile the 2022 Golden Globes took a more low-key approach to the awards ceremony this year, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s win was a true Hollywood moment. On Sunday night, Rodriguez accepted the award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama, making her the first trans actor to win a Golden...

Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson announces unexpected news - and fans can't wait

Rebel Wilson will make her debut as BAFTA host when the prestigious awards ceremony returns to London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in March. The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, which takes place on 13 March, will celebrate the very best of British and international film talent. Speaking about...
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With WME

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Allan Ackerman, Acclaimed Director for Stage and Television, Dies at 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the admired director who guided the likes of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave, Sean Penn and Anne Bancroft in productions for stage and television, has died. He was 77. Ackerman died Monday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native and protégé of famed theatrical producer Joseph Papp, Ackerman received two of his five career Emmy nominations for directing and producing the 2001 miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, starring Judy Davis. He landed two more Emmy noms two years later for...
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

Robert Durst, the outlandish New York real estate scion who was convicted of murdering his best friend to prevent her from telling authorities she helped cover up his wife's killing, and whose participation in the high-profile true-crime miniseries The Jinx helped seal his fate, died on Jan. 10 at age 78. Durst, who was serving a life sentence, reportedly died of natural causes. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and was briefly on a ventilator.
E! News

2022 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Olsen

The 2022 SAG Awards are drawing mixed reactions after snubbing a few big names. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram Live. It was a moment of much anticipation after the Golden Globe Awards went untelevised and unattended by their own nominees. As such, movie and TV fans are looking to the SAG Awards for their Academy Award predictions.
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. This time it was...
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
DesignerzCentral

Betty White's Last Word Was Just Revealed—Here's Who She Called For Before Her Death

Betty White's friend and former co-star Vicki Lawrence has shared the final word uttered by the legendary actress before she died at age 99. Betty White is still alive ( AP ) In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said she found out White's last word was a callout to her husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. "I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f---ing hard to watch the people you love go away," Lawrence recalled to the publication.
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
