PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It'll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO