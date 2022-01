INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers and SWAT team members arrested seven people after seizing an array of guns and drugs from a home on the east side of Indianapolis. A month-long investigation led officers to two locations where they believed they would find illegal guns and narcotics being dealt. IMPD said the residences were in the 2200 block of Catherwood Avenue and the 5600 block of East 24th Street, both of which are near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO