The face of traditional banking has undoubtedly changed in the past decade, FinTech and emerging technologies are proving to be the future of finance. The traditional banking system has long sidelined most people despite being touted as the primary go-to financial intermediaries. According to a report by the Liberty Street of Economics, one in twenty households in the US are unbanked (do not have a checking or demand deposit account). It is even worse in developing countries with continents such as Africa representing the highest number of unbanked people (57% do not have a traditional bank account).

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO