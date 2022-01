ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Long lines snaking through Barnett Park have become the norm. People are practically camping out for upwards of eight hours to get a COVID test. "I try not to drink too much water," said Angie Belot, as her wait for a test hit five hours. "I don’t want to have to use the bathroom because that’s kind of hard to get to. I made sure to get some food on the way in."

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO