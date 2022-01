Alpha Single-Gang 16mm Right-angle PC Mount – 5K Linear: This Alpha 5K Linear potentiometer is a two-in-one, good in a breadboard or with a panel. It’s a fairly standard linear taper 5K ohm potentiometer, with a grippy shaft. It’s smooth and easy to turn, but not so loose that it will shift on its own. We like this one because the legs are 0.2″ apart with pin-points, so you can plug it into a breadboard or perfboard. Once you’re done prototyping, you can drill a hole into your project box and mount the potentiometer that way.

