Until the driving range and charging capabilities of electric vehicles significantly improve, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) vehicles are a good alternative. With a plug-in hybrid, you get the best of both worlds, for it combines the efficiency of a hybrid with the ability to drive with all-electric power for short distances. Two of the top choices for the plug-in hybrid crossover SUV segment are the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Ford Escape PHEV. See how the two models stack up in this 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime vs. 2022 Ford Escape PHEV plug-in hybrid battle. In many ways, the RAV4 Prime beats the Escape PHEV.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO