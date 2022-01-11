ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Shambles’: MPs attack appointment of Charity Commission chair

By Patrick Butler Social policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1iU9_0dipXNMR00
The homepage of the official website for the Charity Commission for England and Wales Photograph: Chris Dorney/Alamy

A cross-party group of MPs has delivered a scathing attack on a “shambolic” and “appalling” appointments process in which a successful candidate to chair the charities watchdog resigned just days before he was due to take up the job, amid reports about his conduct in a previous role.

In a lengthy hearing on Tuesday morning, the digital, culture, media and sport select committee grilled senior civil servants over the “debacle” in which Martin Thomas was approved as Charity Commission chair by MPs in December, then quit soon afterwards when press reports that he had faced allegations of misconduct surfaced.

MPs said they were incredulous that the appointments system had not picked up an allegation that Thomas had been found to have acted inappropriately while previously the chair of a woman’s charity, despite the charity formally reporting the incident to the regulator.

The committee chair, Julian Knight, compared the failure to successfully appoint a chair of the Charity Commission to delays and rows that have dogged the appointment of a new chair of the media regulator, Ofcom. Both roles have been unfilled for nearly a year.

“By our viewpoint, what we have seen is a complete shambles in terms of appointments that are in the purview of this committee. They are huge appointments to the good of this country and they have been handled in a way that this committee is actually flabbergasted to the degree to which there have been such failings.

“The British civil service used to be called a Rolls-Royce, didn’t it. When politicians were making mistakes the civil servant would pick up the pieces and glide the country through thick and thin. Is it more of a Reliant Robin now, rather than a Rolls-Royce?”

The government is continuing to seek a new head of Ofcom after the former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre unexpectedly pulled out of the running in November after concerns were raised about the transparency of the recruitment process. The Ofcom role was advertised last February.

Senior Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport civil servants, who oversaw the Charity Commission appointment, admitted to the committee that as a matter of departmental policy they had not taken up references for Thomas, and nor had they checked Thomas’s track record as chair of 14 charities with the commission.

The committee also tore into the commissioner for public appointments, William Shawcross, after he at first refused to comment to the committee on the Charity Commission chair appointment because he was carrying out an inquiry into it, and then said he “did not think the DCMS was to blame” for the failure to appoint.

John Nicolson MP told a visibly discomforted Shawcross he had effectively told the entire committee his decision before he had even started his inquiry. “Can you imagine the judge in a court saying before the trial begins: ‘Of course the defendant is clearly innocent, but I’m not pre-judging in any way, let’s proceed’?”

Sarah Healey, the permanent secretary at the DCMS, denied the Charity Commission appointments process had been a failure, saying it had been carried out in line with official guidance. She defended not taking references from previous employers and said Thomas himself should have highlighted the incident to his interviewers.

Thomas has said he left the charity in question, Women for Women International, in the summer and was unaware when he subsequently applied for the £62,000 a year Charity Commission role that a formal complaint made against him, relating to comments made on a zoom call, had been upheld by the charity.

Three other formal complaints made against him had not been upheld, including a 2018 incident in which he mistakenly sent a photo of himself in a lingerie store to a female employee instead of the charity chief executive, whom he was trying to warn against taking a donation from the same lingerie store brand.

Healey said ministers had not yet decided whether to re-run the appointments process for the Charity Commission chair post or to appoint from the list of seven candidates previously interviewed for the role and who were assessed as suitable for ministers to choose from.

Knight said: “I’m absolutely astounded that your employer has not spoken to previous employers. You seem to do less checks for a £70bn sector of the UK economy [with] 180,000 charities than, frankly, if you were employing someone to do a paper round.”

Healey said Whitehall departments each had different policies on whether to take up references, which could be a time-consuming process and often did not add much value other than to confirm the dates of a person’s previous employment.

• This article was amended on 12 January 2022. In a previous version, Ofcom was incorrectly referred to as “Ofsted” in one instance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Scottish Conservatives are furious, and in no mood to be rebuked from London

“Trust has been broken.” “A line has been crossed.” “The prime minister’s position is no longer tenable.” While Conservative MPs have largely nursed their anger privately at the barrage of lockdown-busting party revelations from Downing Street, their Scottish MSP counterparts were blunt and unbridled last week, calling for Boris Johnson to quit in a rebellion that was as unprecedented as it was united.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Charities are sick of fighting off attacks by the Morrison government

One of the key steps in the autocrats’ playbook is to suffocate civil society. From Venezuela to Belarus, elected leaders who have overseen a democratic decline have harassed volunteers, shut down community groups, and curtailed charities. The last thing a strongman needs is a group of engaged community leaders telling people the truth.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Boris Johnson to chair council of UK’s devolved administration leaders

The Prime Minister will chair a council made up of leaders from the devolved governments, as part of a new structure designed to improve relations between administrations around the UK.The UK Government’s review of relations with the Northern Ireland Executive, Scottish Government and Welsh Government has led to a new three-tier system which brings together ministers from around the UK.Michael Gove says all four administrations have agreed to the rules, which are aimed at avoiding disputes and resolving them when they occur.A team of civil servants seconded from the four administrations will form a secretariat for the new council.Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Dacre
Person
John Nicolson
The Independent

Allies rally round Johnson as Tories call for him to go over No 10 drinks party

Boris Johnson’s future is hanging in the balance as Cabinet ministers pleaded with Tory MPs to wait for the findings of an official investigation into Downing Street parties before calling for him to quit.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Mr Johnson’s confirmation that he was at the event led to four Tory MPs publicly calling for him to quit, with more privately voicing concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP faces Commons suspension over ‘insincere’ apology for bullying

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski is facing the prospect of a one-day suspension from parliament for “undermining” an apology he gave in the Commons for bullying staff.The Commons Standards Committee has recommended the MP should also make a further apology in the Commons after media interviews he gave appeared to call into doubt the sincerity of his earlier apology.In its report, the committee said Mr Kawczynski had been required to apologise “unequivocally” for the earlier breach.“Although he says he was sincere by the time he made the apology to the House, he had that morning effectively undermined the sincerity of that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister refuses to confirm if taxpayer will still fund Andrew’s security

A Government minister has refused to confirm whether the Duke of York will still receive taxpayer-funded security after the Queen stripped her son of his honorary military roles and HRH style.Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Andrew has had his remaining royal patronages removed.And a royal source said the duke, who was born an HRH, will no longer use the style in any official capacity.But security minister Damian Hinds could not confirm whether taxpayers will continue to fund Andrew’s security arrangements.Speaking on LBC, Mr Hinds said: “Our security forces, the police and others, do what they judge is necessary to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is Sue Gray, what is she investigating and should the PM be worried?

It is the investigation Westminster and most of the media is talking about – so just what is the inquiry led by Sue Gray into possible No 10 lockdown breaches?Here is a look at what the probe by the senior civil servant is likely to entail, when it could report and why the Prime Minister is sure to be studying its findings closely.– What is the inquiry into?There are a litany of allegations about rule-breaking parties held in No 10 and elsewhere in Government while tough coronavirus restrictions were in place during 2020, ranging from summer garden drinks to Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#Uk#The Charity Commission#Mps#British#A Rolls Royce#Ofcom#Daily Mail
The Independent

Windrush descendant loses High Court battle with Home Office over status

The son of a Windrush survivor has said he is “devastated” after losing a High Court battle with home secretary Priti Patel over his immigration status.Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia to Britain at the age of 18 and lives in Catford, southeast London, sought to challenge the Home Office’s refusal to regularise his status.However, the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, disagreed on Friday and refused to give him the go-ahead to mount a judicial review, having considered arguments from the claimant’s lawyers earlier this week, and said that Mr Gabrielle does not have a viable case.“I am...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plans for temporary return of ‘double-jobbing’ for NI politicians condemned

A Government plan to temporarily restore double-jobbing for Northern Irish politicians has triggered fierce opposition from four of the five Executive parties.The UK Government is facing criticism over plans to allow MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.The return of the “dual mandate”, or double-jobbing, would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Saturday accused the UK Government of interfering in the Assembly poll, while leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former spokesman’s apology over No 10 party piles further pressure on Johnson

An apology from the Prime Minister’s former director of communications over a No 10 party the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has heaped further pressure on Boris Johnson as another Tory MP called on him to resign.James Slack who until last year was Mr Johnson’s director of communications, apologised on Friday morning for the “anger and hurt” his leaving party in April 2021 had caused.Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he took “full responsibility” and was “deeply sorry”.And in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, he added:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as PM puts fight back plan in place

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise on Friday to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the litany of claims about lockdown-busting parties in Government, is said to have been “completely blindsided” by the latest revelations, The Times reported.The newspaper said the official is concerned that Downing Street staff are withholding information about parties from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Gatherings across Government during Covid restrictions alleged so far

Claims have emerged about parties held in Downing Street on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Here is a list of what has been reported so far about parties.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson, his wife Carrie, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds were all pictured, in a photograph leaked to The Guardian, sitting around a table in the No 10 garden, with wine and cheese in front of them.Some 15 other people were also in the photograph, but the Prime Minister has insisted this was a work...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government apologises to 118,000 people who saw benefits mistakenly cut

The Government has apologised to 118,000 disabled and ill people who saw their benefits mistakenly cut when they were transferred over to a new system.Work and Pensions minister David Rutley “unreservedly” apologised directly to Ms U, a claimant whose benefit was cut after being transferred to Employment Support Allowance (ESA), which left her unable to heat her home and buy food.At least 118,000 people with disabilities and health problems had their payments wrongly cut when they were moved on to ESA from other benefits, according to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.James Slack who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021 “should not have happened at the time that it did”.Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street inquiry ‘set to find parties were not criminal’

An inquiry into parties in Downing Street during lockdown is reportedly expected to find the events did not break the law.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant conducting the inquiry, has not uncovered sufficient evidence of criminality to refer the incidents to the police, The Times reports sources as saying. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is not conducting a criminal investigation into the gathering despite the prime minister confirming his attendance and apologsing. The force said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over Ms Gray’s inquiry and would review its position if it receives evidence of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Javid to make Commons statement amid speculation Covid-19 isolation could be cut

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to confirm that the time Covid-19 cases have to spend in self-isolation is to be cut.Mr Javid will update MPs on Thursday, a day after Boris Johnson said a decision would be made on the issue “as fast as possible”.The Government has been under pressure to bring the situation in England into line with the United States where the isolation period has been cut to five days.The current UK Health Security Agency guidance is for cases to isolate for at least six full days from the point at which they have symptoms or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Partygate: Covid prosecutions and fines must be rescinded over Downing Street ‘impunity’, campaigners say

Coronavirus prosecutions must be stopped in light of allegations government figures broke the law “with impunity” while ordinary members of the public were punished, campaigners have said.The Fair Trials group called for the almost 120,000 fines issued so far in England and Wales to be rescinded and for all charges under Covid laws to be withdrawn.Chief executive Norman L Reimer said: “We cannot have a justice system where people in power can break lockdown with impunity while others are prosecuted and fined. “The government’s response to the pandemic has been to extend police powers and create a raft of new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MPs back law to guarantee careers advice to pupils from age of 11

Hundreds of thousands of pupils will be guaranteed careers advice from the age of 11 under a proposed new law backed by MPs The Education (Careers Guidance in Schools) Bill requires all state-funded schools in England to provide such support for children from year seven until they leave secondary school.Currently careers guidance is offered from year eight and the service is not provided by some academy trusts.But Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said his Bill would ensure approximately 650,000 year seven pupils across in England will become entitled to careers guidance and it would bring into scope 2,700 academies.The Bill cleared...
LAW
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Police not investigating No 10 party as MPs warned over China ‘spy’

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is still not conducting a criminal investigation into the “bring your own booze” gathering at Downing Street following the prime minister’s apology.The force said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over Sue Gray’s inquiry and would review its position if it receives evidence of potential criminal offences.It has not commented on questions over whether officers guarding the prime minister’s statements had witnessed or reported any of the alleged parties at the time.Meanwhile, MPs have been issued with a warning over a spying threat from a woman believed by MI5 to...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

114K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy