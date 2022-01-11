ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Scottish siblings in their 30s meet for first time, thanks to eBay purchase

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BHcN_0dipXCeS00

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of Scottish siblings who grew up in the same city met for the first time in their 30s thanks to an eBay purchase that led to a family connection.

Ross Colquhoun, 37, who shared his story on Twitter, said he and his sister, Erin, 31, met Monday.

Colquhoun said the story of the reunion began two years earlier, when he bought a Hearts vs. Liverpool soccer game program on eBay.

He said he received a message from the seller saying his purchase was being refunded, and the seller then explained why -- he was the father Colquhoun had never met.

Colquhoun said the eBay purchase led to his getting to know his father's side of the family, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of his meeting his sister until Monday.

"We laughed, we cried, and we shared stories. It felt like we'd known each other our entire lives," Colquhoun tweeted. "I was extremely nervous, but it was an absolutely beautiful and life affirming experience."

He wrote that he found he had a lot in common with his long-lost sibling.

"We talked about our lives and experiences, which seem remarkably similar. Erin studied at Glasgow School of Art, whereas I attended Edinburgh College of Art.

"The trepidation is still there, but I'm really looking forward to meeting the family members I've yet to meet," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Scottish#Glasgow School Of Art#Edinburgh College Of Art
BBC

Canadian doctor delivers 'Miracle' baby on flight

A Canadian doctor has told of her joy after delivering a "Miracle" baby on an overnight flight to Uganda. Dr Aisha Khatib, a professor at the University of Toronto, was about one hour into her Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Entebbe when the call went out. A Ugandan migrant...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this $40 Amazon kitchen tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It's on sale right now for $79 instead of $129, and it's a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that's only $37 right now. And let's not forget the brilliant gadget that helps you cook meat perfectly every time. It's a steal at $40, but today it's down to $33.99. That's a steal and those are all awesome additions to any kitchen, but there's one more thing we're going to tell you about today.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Australian Golfer's Clubs Attacked By Giant Crab In Wild Video

A golfer in Australia is now in the market for a new driver ... 'cause a giant crab destroyed his on the course. The crazy scene happened Down Under recently ... when a golfer stepped away from his bag for just a few moments and returned to find a massive robber crab hugging his clubs.
ANIMALS
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
The Independent

Australian woman hugs strangers and shares drinks to ‘try to catch Covid’ before her wedding

A bride-to-be from Australia hugged strangers and shared drinks with them at a nightclub in an attempt to get infected with Covid-19 so that it doesn’t ruin her big day.The woman shared a 15-second video of her on TikTok, where she can be seen hugging fellow revellers and swapping drinks at a club in Melbourne so that she catches the virus before her wedding in six weeks’ time.The video, entitled “Catch Covid, not feelings” has garnered more than 121,000 views on TikTok, but the user, @maddysmart3, has now made her account private. The would-be bride shared the post on Sunday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Escaped wallaby captured after days on the loose in Belgium

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped from a Belgian recreation park was safely recaptured when the marsupial was spotted in the area after multiple days on the loose. The Ark Van Noe recreation park in Lichtaart, Antwerp, said the wallaby, named Skippy, was captured Wednesday evening when he was seen wandering near the park, and a veterinarian was summoned to safely tranquilize the Australian animal.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was crippled by negative thoughts – then I bought a silver bracelet

A couple of years ago, after a bad academic year, I’d thought things would get better over the summer. They didn’t. I kept walking out of shops without buying what I’d gone in for, because it felt wrong to be taking up space and expecting attention. I couldn’t buy train tickets, even at the machine, because other people deserved to go first and, as soon as there was someone behind me, I gave up mid-transaction. I wasn’t eating much – food was for other people – but at the same time I was travelling and appearing at literary events and festivals, confident on stage as I’d been confident in the classroom all year. It seemed to me that my low estimation of myself off stage was correct and so I didn’t think to seek help any more than I’d seek help for believing that rain is wet.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC News

See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Thank goodness for snarky parents. Between the never-ending pandemic and wrestling our kids into snow gear, it’s safe to say we could all use a good laugh right now. Since we know you’ve got your hands full, here are the funniest moms and dads on social media, all in one spot. Now, grab a hot drink, kick up your feet, and have a much-needed giggle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy