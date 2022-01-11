ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets vs. Clippers: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 11
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Altitude TV, Bally Sports West

Nuggets at Clippers notable injuries:

Denver: Will Barton (health and safety protocol), Vlatko Cancar (foot), P.J. Dozier (knee), Markus Howard (knee), Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) are out.

Los Angeles: Paul George (elbow), Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Luke Kennard (health and safety protocol), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot) and Justise Winslow (health and safety protocol) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets:

  • F JaMychal Green
  • F Aaron Gordon
  • C Nikola Jokic
  • G Austin Rivers
  • G Monte Morris

Los Angeles Clippers:

  • F Nicolas Batum
  • F Marcus Morris Sr.
  • C Ivica Zubac
  • G Amir Coffey
  • G Reggie Jackson

The Tribune

Nuggets pound Blazers to wash away taste of Tuesday’s collapse at Clippers

Call it cathartic or call it therapeutic. Whatever you do, call it a win. The Nuggets rebounded from Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and took out all their anger on the lowly Blazers. The 140-108 win was so dominant, Nikola Jokic didn’t need to see the floor in the fourth quarter.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (29-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (20-20) at Ball Arena. Utah Jazz 125, Denver Nuggets 102 (Final) Nikola Jokić in three games against the Utah Jazz this year:. 25.0 points. 14.0 rebounds. 10.3 assists. 3.0 turnovers. 63.6 FG%. 54.5 3P%. 81.3 FT%. +11 in his minutes.
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
The Spun

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload. Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line. “No,...
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
theScore

NBA weekend best bets: Knicks getting reinforcements with Reddish, Walker

We split our NBA picks against the spread Thursday, bringing our run to 8-3 this week and 18-7 over the past two weeks. Here are our best bets for the weekend. We don't often see a squarely mediocre team giving this many points on the road, but these teams' recent performances have skewed the line in the Raptors' favor - even with one of their best players questionable to play.
