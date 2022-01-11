ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Scheuermann to lead unscripted at Endemol Shine Boomdog

By Jordan Pinto
Cover picture for the articleFormer Alibi Films and Televisa executive Frank Scheuermann has joined Banijay’s Mexico City-based subsidiary Endemol Shine Boomdog as senior VP and head of unscripted. Scheuermann, who was most recently head of Mexico for Alibi Films, has previously collaborated with Endemol Shine Boomdog on series including Quien es la Mascara?, Me caigo...

BBC Studios ups Eve Frederick to senior VP of production in LA

BBC Studios has promoted Eve Frederick to senior VP of production at its LA-based production arm. The promotion comes after Frederick helped get a raft of unscripted BBC Studios titles off the ground, ranging from originals to US adaptations of popular international formats. Frederick, who was most recently VP of...
Starz ups Darren Nielson and Jeff Cooke for growing SVoD StarzPlay

Lionsgate-owned Starz has elevated Darren Nielson to executive VP of distribution and business development and Jeff Cooke to senior VP of programming for international networks. The Santa Monica-based execs joined Starz as senior VP of distribution and business development and VP of international programming respectively in 2018. Since then Nielson...
An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
‘Santa Clause’ Series Starring Tim Allen Ordered at Disney Plus

“The Santa Clause” franchise is being continued as a limited series at Disney Plus with Tim Allen returning to star as Scott Calvin, Variety has learned. In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a...
Writers Guild Unveils 2022 WGA TV Award Nominees: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and More

“Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks,” “Loki” and “Yellowjackets” are among the top nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards, announced on Thursday. Winners will be honored at a joint 2021 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The nominations from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) include outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2021. The WGA Awards announcement caps a busy week that also included the Golden Globes’ unusual non-ceremony ceremony on Sunday, and this year’s SAG Awards nominations on Wednesday. “Only Murders”...
HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker. In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger,...
FX Reviving ‘Justified’ Starring Timothy Olyphant for New Limited Series

Timothy Olyphant is returning as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new Justified limited series. Confirming last year’s reports of a possible revival, FX announced Friday a new show titled Justified: City Primeval. The story is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Here’s the storyline: “Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than...
Veteran Rap Group Brockhampton Announce ‘Indefinite’ Hiatus

Just days after their forthcoming scheduled appearance at Coachella was announced, the long-running hip-hop group Brockhampton say they’re taking an indefinite hiatus after that performance and one in London. In a statement dated Friday, the group wrote: “BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group. “All other forthcoming tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these remaining shows, BROCKHAMPTON will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the...
Fox postpones flagship country music drama Monarch due to pandemic

US network Fox is delaying the premiere of its country music drama Monarch, originally set for January 30, until the fall as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the traditional US broadcast schedule. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19...
Legendary R&B Singer India Arie Uses 10-Year Challenge To Rip Music Industry To Shreds

India Arie (or india.arie) has sold over 10 million albums worldwide thanks in part to her double-platinum 2001 debut Acoustic Soul. With over two decades of experience, the veteran R&B singer has endured the highs and lows of the music industry. So when the Denver, Colorado native took notice of the viral 10-year challenge (#10YEARCHALLENGED) on social media, she used it as the perfect opportunity to speak her truth.
