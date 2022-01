For the first time since October 2020, Netflix is increasing the price of its subscription plans in the United States and Canada. The streaming service announced on Friday that American subscribers to its basic plan — which allows streaming on one screen at a time and only offers standard definition — will see their monthly bill increase from $8.99 to $9.99. The price of a standard plan, which includes two screens and HD access, has increased from $13.99 to $15.49 per month. And Netflix’s premium subscription plans, which feature Ultra HD, have increased from $17.99 to $19.99 a month. In Canada, the...

