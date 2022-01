Days Gone director, Jeff Ross revealed even though the 2019 game sold more than Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation viewed it as a “big disappointment.”. The reveal from Ross was in response to Ghost of Tsushima’s recent 8 million milestone which sold around the same number as Days Gone in the same time frame. The difference between the two games is how PlayStation internally views an IP, as it’s not solely about sales for PlayStation but sales plus good reception. Days Gone currently has a 71 on PS4 and a 76 on PC on Metacritic, a review aggregate site, while Ghost of Tsushima has an 83.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO